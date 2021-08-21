August 21, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Poll Reforms Rejected

After a tumultuous five-hour debate, marked by pandemonium and acrimony, the Lok Sabha on August 20 rejected by a voice vote a motion moved by Madhu Dandavate (Janata) calling for urgent poll reforms to make elections free of shortcomings. While the fate of the motion was more or less a foregone conclusion, the intensity displayed by most of the speakers took everyone by surprise. Towards the end, it assumed shocking dimensions when a Congress (I) member Bhagwan Dev tore up certain photographs of the Garhwal poll tabled by Harkesh Bahadur of the DSF. For 10 minutes, total pandemonium prevailed in the House with members from both sides converging on the central table and the photographs strewn on the carpet.

Zail Singh On Assam

Home Minister Giani Zail Singh assured the Lok Sabha that the government would find a solution to the Assam problem that would be acceptable to all, or at least give minimum satisfaction to the maximum number of people. He said that the talks on the foreign nationals’ issue was going on in a cordial manner. He said before taking a final decision on the issue, the government would consult the Opposition members.

DU Violence

A large number of students of Sham Lal College and other colleges in Delhi University raided Dayal Singh College, set fire to scooters, motorcycles and bicycles parked in the campus, broke window panes, beat several students and escaped before the police arrived. 50 to 60 students and six teachers were in the college when the raiding party arrived. The raid is suspected to be in retaliation to the beating up of students of the Janata Vidyarthi Morcha students who had visited Dayal Singh College earlier in the day.