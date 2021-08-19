August 19, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Opposition Walkout

The opposition walked out of Lok Sabha for the second consecutive day on Tuesday following the Speaker’s refusal to allow an adjournment motion on the alleged misuse of official machinery in the Garhwal poll. Immediately after question-hour, almost the entire opposition got up to ask the Speaker about the fate of the motion tabled by Jyotirmoy Basu of CPM. The Speaker said that the subject had come up for discussion in the Business Advisory Committee and that he would find a way to discuss the matter.

IMF Loan

The Union Finance Minister, R Venkataraman, denied on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had insisted on a wage freeze and a ban on strikes in the country for grant of a Rs 5,000 crore loan sought by India. The minister refused to disclose the terms and conditions of the loan at this stage as it would be “premature” to do so.

Assam Talks

Central government officials and the Assam agitation leaders on Tuesday resumed their unending search for a solution to the foreign nationals’ issue. The four All-Assam Students Union and the All-Assam Gana Sangram Parishad leaders declined to say anything about the nature of discussions with officials led by Cabinet Secretary C R Krishnaswamy Rao expect that the talk centred on concrete points and were comprehensive.

Attack On Tamils

Feeling concerned at reports from Colombo, the government has decided to make a statement in Parliament on attacks on the people of Indian origin in Sri Lanka. The government took the decision after studying the latest reports from the Indian High Commission in Colombo. These reports are stated to have painted a fairly alarming picture of the situation in which the people of Indian origin, mostly Tamils, have become the target of violence. New Delhi also seems to be worried about the fate of the 1964 Sirimavo-Shastri agreement which governs the grant of citizenship to Tamils in Sri Lanka and repatriation to India of those who cannot be granted citizenship.