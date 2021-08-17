August 17, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Bitter fight ahead

On the eve of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the government and Opposition appeared all set for a confrontation over the Essential Services Maintenance Ordinance promulgated last month. While Prime Minister Indira Gandhi warned the Congress (I) Parliamentary Party meeting of a stormy session ahead, Opposition leaders got together in a hurry to chalk out a floor coordination programme to oppose tooth and nail the government on the utter failure on the price front. A symposium on television, “Issues before Parliament” also gave an indication of things to come when the tone and tenor of the spokesperson of the two sides made it abundantly clear that there would be a bitter fight over these issues. Leaders of major communist and non-communist parties met on August 16 and decided to mount a united attack on the government.

UP ministers resign

Chedalal Chaudhary, UP minister for social welfare and two ministers of state K P Tewari and Ajit Singh Sethi resigned from the state cabinet. Chaudhary and Sethi said they have resigned on personal grounds while Tewari quit after his election to the Lok Sabha. However, it is learnt that Chaudhary and Sethi were asked to quit by the Chief Minister who was not satisfied with their performance.

Afghan talks

In a major new development in Afghanistan, the Babrak Karmal government and the Pakistan government have agreed to pursue talks with UN officials to resolve the situation in the country. Tehran has refused to participate in any negotiation till the Soviet Union withdraws from Afghanistan.

Dacoits killed

In a major swoop on August 17, the Delhi Police claimed to have arrested three members of the notorious Tyagi gang responsible for gruesome killings and dacoity. Vinod Tyagi, the kingpin, was arrested earlier.