August 15, 1978, Forty Years Ago: President’s Warning

SOUNDING A NOTE of warning for the nation, the President said that the country’s political system can function only within the framework of accepted norms based on self-restraint and readiness to place public welfare above narrow party or personal interests. A nation torn asunder by bitter discord can hardly hold its place or make any progress, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy said in his broadcast to the nation, which enters the 32nd year of its freedom on August 15.

Limaye Resigns

MADHU LIMAYE IS understood to have sent his letter of resignation as general secretary of the Janata Party although efforts are being made to persuade him to take it back. The prime minister is also under strong advice not only by friends in the Janata Party but several independent MPs not to yield to pressure. In their view, the strong and principled stand taken by him has not only won him support in the Janata Party but in the two Houses generally. If he continues to maintain the same stance, neither the Opposition parties nor any pressure group in the ruling party will succeed in blackmailing him.

Marathwada Panel

THE LOK SABHA decided that a parliamentary committee should visit the Marathwada region and report on the situation. The House unanimously adopted a motion to the effect moved by N M Kamble (RPI) after a three-hour debate.

Bhagirathi Scare

THE LAKE FORMED with the blockade of the Bhagirathi river may burst at any time. According to another message from Uttarkashi, the seepage of the impounded water around the sides of the lake has become negligible. If the lake burst, it would spell disaster up to Rishikesh and send flash floods down the swollen Ganga up to Allahabad.

