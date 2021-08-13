August 13, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Yes To N-power

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has said India will not give up its nuclear power generation programme on grounds of environmental hazards. She told journalists in Nairobi before leaving for India that unless there was an alternative and effective source of energy generation, nuclear programmes can’t be phased out. Mrs Gandhi said that she had her own views on the environmental effects, but had to be guided by national interest. Attempts at harnessing solar energy, biogas and the like for power generation had not yet opened up great commercial possibilities, she said.

Prohibition Scrapped

The Rajasthan Cabinet late on Tuesday night decided to scrap total prohibition in the state with immediate effect and revive the old Excise Act. The Cabinet further decided to implement the 12-point temperance programme as underlined by the Centre on the basis of the Tekchand Committee recommendations. An ordinance repealing the Prohibition Act and reviving the old Excise Act was immediately issued by the Governor to give effect to the Cabinet’s decision. Though the ordinance does not refer to the tight financial position of the state government as one of the reasons for scrapping complete prohibition, there is, however, no denying the fact that this has played an important role in the revision of the policy.

Afghan Talks

Fairly serious attempts are being made to initiate a dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan before mid-October when the UN General Assembly is to take up the Afghanistan question. The outcome of these efforts will be known perhaps by the end of this month, depending on whether the Karmal regime in Afganistan and General Zia ul Haq of Pakistan agree to give up the rigid positions they adopted in the past.