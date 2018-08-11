August 11, 1978, Forty Years Ago August 11, 1978, Forty Years Ago

PM Rejects Probe

PRIME MINISTER Morarji Desai asserted that former Union Home Minister Charan Singh had made no charges against his son, Kanti Desai, and rejected the demand for an inquiry as was sought in an Opposition motion in the Rajya Sabha. He said there could not be a “more fantastic and motivated” demand and that it had been made “not only to hurt me but the Janata Party as well”. Desai also challenged the Opposition to show one instance in which his son had used his power as an extra-constitutional authority, as alleged.

Desai’s Pre-condition

FOR THE FIRST time, Prime Minister Morarji Desai publicly stated that he would not take back Charan Singh into the Cabinet unless the latter either proved or withdrew the allegations of corruption against his son and Cabinet colleagues. He, however, hastened to add that Charan Singh had denied having said that he had been surrounded by corrupt ministers, as reported in the press.

45th Amendment Bill

THE PROVISION FOR preventive detention came under a sustained, heavy attack from determined Janata and Opposition members in the Lok Sabha when it resumed the clause-by-clause consideration of the Constitution (Forty-Fifth Amendment) Bill. With the abuse of the powers of preventive detention and Emergency excesses still in the mind, members from the ruling party freely gave vent to their disappointment and even bitterness that the Janata Government should have allowed these powers to continue.

Koirala to Fight

B P KOIRALA is returning to Nepal to pursue his demand for the “democratisation” of the government in his country. He will seek an interview with the King and ask him to liberalise his regime. “I do not know whether he will grant me an interview,’’ Koirala said in New Delhi. “If he does not I shall send a letter,” he added.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App