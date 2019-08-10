August 10, 1979, Forty Years Ago: MNF Attack

Armed commandos of the outlawed Mizo National Front launched a three-pronged attack on the Turial central jail near Aizawl in the embattled union territory of Mizoram, raided the Amarpur police station in neighbouring Tripura and indulged in looting and killing in the nearby market of Amarpur last night, according to official reports reaching Shillong. The security guards at Turial central jail, put up a bold defence and foiled an attempt by a command group of the MNF to free the undertrial there. However, there were no casualties in the exchange of fire which lasted about 15 minutes. The hostiles later retreated into the nearby jungles.

Unions Reject Hike

Delhi units of the five main trade unions rejected the Delhi administration’s offer to raise the minimum wages of workers by Rs 26 to Rs 40 a month. The unions which have five lakh members in the city, decided to go ahead with their one-day strike on Saturday to demand that the basic minimum wage be increased from Rs 185.90 to Rs 350 a month. They also want a dearness allowance of Rs 150 a month for the workers. The decision was taken by the Joint Action Committee for Minimum Wages made up of Delhi units of the All-lndia Trade Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hind Mazdoor Sabha and the Indian National Trade Union Congress.

No Cong Support

It will not be surprising if the Congress (I) does not support the government when the vote of confidence is taken on August 20. Already there are pointers that the party may change its stand — what a Congress (I) leader calls ‘‘straws in the wind”. The party’s commitment of “unconditional support” ended when the new government was formed. Ten Congress (I) MPs issued a statement on Tuesday, criticising the government and asking it to read “the writing on the wall”.