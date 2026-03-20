With the targeting of key energy infrastructure, the conflict in West Asia is now spreading far beyond the region. Israel has struck Iran’s South Pars natural gas field, which is estimated to account for a significant share of the country’s gas production. In response, Iran has fired at the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar — the world’s largest gas hub. With energy infrastructure now being specifically attacked — Saudi Arabia’s SAMREF refinery as well as a refinery in Kuwait are also reported to have been hit — it raises the risks of prolonged disruptions in supplies, further straining global energy markets. The ripple effects will be felt across the world.

Prompted, perhaps, by the damaging consequences for the global economy of this dramatic move up the escalation ladder, President Donald Trump has sought to distance the US from this attack. Placing the blame squarely on Israel, Trump posted on a social media platform that the US “knew nothing about this particular attack”. And that “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack”. Brent crude oil crossed $110 per barrel during early trading. Stock markets the world over were in the red. Price pressures are already evident across economies. In the US, gasoline prices have surged to $3.884 per gallon, up almost $1 from a month ago, while in Europe, natural gas prices have soared following the recent attacks.