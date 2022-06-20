The attack on the Karte Parwan gurdwara in Kabul, in which two people — a Sikh granthi and an Afghan — were killed is a grim reminder that Afghanistan remains the world’s terror central. A medieval minded extremist group that makes no secret of its animosity towards minorities and women, and has bombed and killed its way to grab power over a country, is part of the problem, not the solution. This is not the first time that Sikhs have been targeted in Afghanistan. In 2018, when Kabul had not yet fallen to the Taliban, a suicide attack in Jalalabad killed 18 people of the community, and in 2020, an attack on another gurudwara in Kabul left 25 people dead. As with Sunday’s attack, the two previous attacks too were claimed by Islamic State Khorasan Province.

Who is the ISIL-K, though? The Afghan chapter of the Islamic State is quite different from IS in the Levant. While ISIL-K has a floating population of several international terrorist organisations, such as Uzbek, Chechen and Uighur militants, it is hardly cut from cloth separate from the Taliban — many disgruntled Taliban are said to make up the ISKP, while the Haqqani group, an autonomous power elite within the Taliban, are said to have links with it. In the past, when the Taliban was still waging war against US and Afghan forces, it was alleged by the then Afghan security establishment that ISKP was no more than a front of the Haqqani group. The Taliban and ISKP were also engaged in a bloody turf war in 2018-2019, with ISIL-K emerging weaker from this. A recent report of the UN Security Council’s Monitoring Team on Afghanistan flagged the presence of al-Qaeda, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in the country, and the Taliban’s links with them, but said ISKP was a declining force. A 2020 report, however, spoke of ISIL-K’s “tactical accommodation” with the Haqqani Network for some of the more spectacular attacks it has claimed. Now, Sirajuddin Haqqani, a UN designated global terrorist is interior minister in the Taliban regime. It is also no secret that the Haqqanis are close to the Pakistani establishment.

Delhi has been quick to grant emergency visas to some 160 Sikhs. They had been living in fear inside Karte Parwan since the Taliban takeover, even as many of their brethren managed to fly out. The attack comes days after an Indian team of diplomats and other officials visited Kabul and met with the Taliban foreign minister, and other high-ranking members of the regime. The attack is bound to have an impact on India’s plans to engage with the Taliban and the reported proposal to undertake a limited reopening of the Kabul embassy. Delhi’s Afghan policy has been in tatters since the US and Taliban began talking in 2018. The cowardly attack on the Sikhs has blindsided it once again.