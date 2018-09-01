Forty Years Ago: September 1, 1978

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Minister for External Affairs, was injured in a stone-throwing incident at a students’ protest rally at Boat Club, Delhi. Vajpayee was at Boat Club to meet students protesting the inaction of police in the murder of the Chopra children. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Minister for External Affairs, was injured in a stone-throwing incident at a students’ protest rally at Boat Club, Delhi. Vajpayee was at Boat Club to meet students protesting the inaction of police in the murder of the Chopra children.

Emergency and Babus

The final report of the Shah Commission, tabled in the Lok Sabha, has exposed the “unscrupulous and over-ambitious” face of officialdom, which was responsible for perpetrating a large number of the Emergency excesses. “What happened during the Emergency was the subversion of a system of administration,” the report says. The “arbitrariness and reckless disregard for the rights of others displayed by public servants”, it points out, served to terrorise the public and shatter the people’s faith in the fairness of the administration. Justice J C Shah has remarked that in order to avert a similar situation in the future “it is necessary to face the situation squarely that not all the excesses improprieties committed during the Emergency originated at the political level. In many cases, unscrupulous and over-ambitious officers were prepared to curry favour with the seats of power, by doing what they thought the people in authority desired.”

Vajpayee Hurt

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Minister for External Affairs, was injured in a stone-throwing incident at a students’ protest rally at Boat Club, Delhi. Vajpayee was at Boat Club to meet students protesting the inaction of police in the murder of the Chopra children. As soon as Vajpayee approached the students, some of them shouted “shame, shame” and asked him to leave. Vajpayee tried to climb on the bonnet of a jeep so that he could address them. Suddenly, someone in the crowd threw two stones. One of them hit Vajpayee on the left temple. The police dispersed the students by resorting to a mild lathi-charge and took Vajpayee to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Two persons were arrested .

Chopra Murders

A yellowish green Premier Padmini, believed to have been used in the kidnapping and murder of Geeta Chopra and Sanjay Chopra, was found in Guru Nanak Gali, in Majlis Park beyond Azadpur in Delhi.

