July 4, 1978, Forty Years Ago

PM Can’t Spare Atal

External Affairs Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee would not be able to give up his government job and devote all his time for the Janata party. Prime Minister Morarji Desai has reportedly stated that he cannot spare Vajpayee from the government. General secretary of the Janata in Parliament, Digvijay Narain Singh, said Desai told him that Vajpayee could not be spared for party work.

Locusts Cross Border

The one-sq-km swarm of locusts, which had made its way into Ferozpur, Bhatinda and Faridkot has now flown across the Sutlej from Jalalabad into Pakistan. The mature swarm which had been hovering in the villages of Punjab since June 29 was not able to do any damage to the crops. There is a strong possibility that it was not allowed to settle anywhere on the ground for the night and. therefore was unable to breed, but a rumour in the village in Ferozpur has it that the pests may have come down for the night in the area. An official spokesman said locusts could only breed in the sandy regions and investigation is under way. He also said it had not headed towards Rajasthan.

Holding Up Janata

Union ministers George Fernandes and Biju Patnaik held discussions with three chief ministers — Karpoori Thakur (Bihar), Ram Naresh Yadav (UP) and Devi Lal (Haryana) — in a bid to dissuade them from associating themselves with any extreme action likely to be proposed by a section of the erstwhile BLD on the issue of Charan Singh’s resignation. The Janata Parliamentary Board, which met to discuss the leadership crisis in the Haryana Janata Legislature Party, had authorised Fernandes and Patnaik to meet these three chief ministers belonging to the erstwhile BLD obviously in the light of the reported decision of Charan Singh’s supporters to hold a “massive”rally in Delhi on July 17.

