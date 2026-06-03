For the first time, more than 10,000 girls have qualified for admission to premier engineering institutions, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This means nearly one in four women who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination has qualified, a striking improvement that has pushed the number of successful female candidates up by almost 89 per cent since 2019. The achievement signals that sustained policy interventions, including the introduction of supernumerary seats for women in IITs in 2018 and targeted efforts to encourage girls into STEM education, are beginning to reshape one of India’s most competitive academic spheres. Yet, the significance of the result lies not merely in greater access to elite institutions but in what it reveals about the untapped potential of women when structural barriers are lowered.

That reality is especially significant because higher education has long been shaped by structural disadvantages that disproportionately affect women: Access to coaching, societal expectations around career choices, concerns about mobility and safety, and the unequal burden of domestic responsibilities. According to the AISHE 2021–22, only 28.8 per cent of female students pursued engineering and technology. Yet, the experience in medicine shows that gender gaps are not immutable. Given the opportunity, women participate, compete and excel at the highest levels. For every 100 men, there were 100 women enrolled in medical colleges in 2020-21. In NEET UG 2024, of the roughly 24 lakh students who registered, 13.76 lakh were female against 10.29 lakh male; of the 13.15 lakh who qualified, 7.69 lakh were women. More women are opting for what have long been male strongholds — cardiology, oncology, and neurology. Almost half of the country’s surgeons in the coming decade are projected to be women. The challenge for engineering education is to achieve and sustain a similar trajectory while addressing the attrition and career interruptions that affect women professionals later in life.