Mirabhai Chanu is an Olympic medallist, and one of the country's finest athletes. But she has not stood on the Asiad podium in two shots.

One in every five athletes, among 500 Indians who have landed in Aichi-Nagoya for the Asian Games, could return with a medal. The count could exceed that of the Hangzhou Games. But all that glitters is not likely to be gold. Medals, no doubt, are important. But more significant would be the field in which they are won.

India’s ambition to be a sporting superpower rests not only on the number of medals or their placement on the table, but also on the events in which its athletes break fresh ground. It would be mildly exciting if the cricket teams defend their gold medal. Such is their monopoly on the sport that it could not count as upward mobility. As would be a clutch of other streams the country has traditionally dominated — like shooting or kabaddi.