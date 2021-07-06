July 6, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Assam hit by floods

Oil India has been losing 1,000 kilolitres of oil everyday because of suspension of drilling and pumping operations in the oil fields of Assam.

Floods in eastern India engulfing the entire Assam plains and large parts of Tripura and North Bengal took in their devastating sweep many new areas posing problems to a large section of the population. Apart from destroying vast stretches of crops, the floods have brought oil production to a halt. Oil India was forced to suspend drilling in Duliajan. In the Naharkatiya area, crude production stopped in at least five areas as the Brahmaputra and the Buridihing submerged oil fields. Oil India has been losing 1,000 kilolitres of oil everyday because of suspension of drilling and pumping operations in the oil fields of Assam.

Sharing waters

Diplomatic moves are on between Delhi and Dacca to bring about a high-level political meeting to resolve outstanding issues between the two countries. The contentious issue of the sharing of the Ganga waters and the delimitation of the maritime boundaries which have so far eluded agreement are likely to come up at the meeting. Both sides agree that since the Joint Rivers Commission has failed to reach an agreement, the issue should be discussed at the political level.

Gundu Rao is sorry

The Karnataka Chief Minister Gundu Rao has apologised to members of the Union Cabinet for his impolite statements on their efficiency. It is believed in political circles that Rao’s apology could bring a closure to the issue but it is doubtful that the Karnataka Chief Minister’s equations with the Central ministers will remain the same.

Chinese competition

Indian exports are facing competition from Chinese goods in the US, UK , Japan, Western Europe as well as Southeast Asia, West Asia and Africa. The Chinese products that are doing better include some types of cotton textiles, tea, carpets, silk goods and cashew nuts.