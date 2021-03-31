March 31, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Assam ministry crisis

The Home Ministry has taken the stand that “there is no question of the government having been censured” as the appropriation bill has already been passed.

Assam faces a major constitutional crisis with the Centre refusing to accept Anwara Taimur’s defeat in the state assembly on budgetary demand as “censure” and the Opposition contending that the government has lost the confidence of the House. The Home Ministry has taken the stand that “there is no question of the government having been censured” as the appropriation bill has already been passed. A spokesperson of the ministry said that the Bill had been carried out in totality. The adoption of the cut motion sponsored by the Opposition would not have any effect on the government. The Congress (I)-lead minority government, in power for three-and-a-half months, was defeated on the floor of the assembly when cut motions seeking to refuse approval of an expenditure for the enforcement of the National Security Act was put to vote.

Reagan shot at

US President Ronald Reagan’s lung was injured by a bullet fired during an assassination attempt. The assailant, an unidentified male in his late 30s or early 40s, was immediately pinned down.

Bengal violence

Three people died and scores of others were injured in violent incidents following a demonstration by the Congress (I). The Congress (I) was holding a demonstration at Esplanade east and the meeting was on the whole peaceful. Several of the leaders delivered speeches on the failure of the state’s Left Front government. But then there was a lathi charge by police and violence broke out.

Polish strike off

The independent Polish Union, after talks with the government, called off a nationwide strike threatened for March 31. The details of the talks were not known but there are reports that issues over workers’ pay have been resolved.