November 20, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Assam bandh

One person was killed at the Dhing railway station in Assam’s Nowgong district when the CRPF fired four rounds to disperse a stone throwing mob. The firing was preceded by a lathi charge. The authorities claimed that the situation was under control. A powerful explosive device was recovered from the railway track at Kamakhya near Gauhati and was defused by the army. But for these incidents and some minor incidents of violence, the 36-hour Assam Bandh called by the AASU and AAGSP passed off peacefully. The Bandh was peaceful in the Valley, except for the border district of Goalpara, where several shops were open and cinema halls functioned. Over 500 persons were taken into custody in the state. North Lakhimpur had the highest tally of arrests.

Punjab Action Plan

The Centre has decided to take drastic measures to deal with the extremist activities and deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. A high-level team headed by Union Home Secretary T N Chaturvedi is being sent to Punjab to prepare a plan of action after an on the spot study of the situation. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi discussed the Punjab situation with the Cabinet Secretary T Krishnaswamy Rao Sahib, T N Chaturvedi and her principal secretary T C Alexander. The Home Secretary has been asked to stay in Punjab for three to four days to assess the situation.

Rajan Murder Case

Three convicted police officers, Jayaram Padickal, Muralikrishna Das, and Kunhiraman Nambiar, were acquitted by the Madras High Court in the Rajan murder case. The appeal by the Kerala government against the acquittal of Madhusudanan and Lakshmanan, both SPs, and also Mohan, police inspector, and Pulikodan Narayanan, sub inspector was set aside. The two judge bench felt that those already acquitted should not be disturbed.