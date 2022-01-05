January 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Arrests in Assam

Over 300 people, including the entire executive of the All Assam Students Union and most of the executive members of the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, were arrested for defying prohibitory orders. Shops and business establishments remained closed in most parts of the Brahmaputra Valley barring some places in Nowgong and Goalpura districts. Lights went out in the evening on January 4 practically over all parts of the Brahmaputra Valley and roads were deserted in response to the Assam agitators’ call to protest the police action during the rasta roko campaign last week. In Gauhati, AASU and AAGSP leaders assembled to march to Dimapur to submit a memorandum to R V Subramaniam, senior adviser to the governor.

Anxiety for Antulay

The Maharashtra Chief Minister A R Antulay, accompanied by two of his lieutenants, Finance Minister Ramrao Adik and Planning Minister N M Tidke, is leaving for Delhi on an urgent political mission. The apparent reason for the mission is that the CM is leading the team for discussion with the Planning Commission. The trip is coming close on the heels of the meeting on January 3 of some of the state MPs in the council hall, where Antulay’s style of functioning was criticised. Though attended by only eight of the 53 Congress (I) MPs in the state, it has sent shock waves to the Antulay camp.

PM on UP

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has ruled out any change in Uttar Pradesh following the recent incidents of violence against Scheduled Caste communities in Deoli and Sadhopur. She described the incident as sad and tragic. “Some had occurred due to quarrel and some vendetta. A part of the problem is that people who are privileged in society don’t want others to come up,” she said.