June 10, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Zail Singh On Assam

Zail Singh On Assam

The Union home minister, Zail Singh, declared in Lok Sabha that the government would not bow to the “unjust” demands of the Assam agitators, neither would it tolerate any threat to national unity. Referring to the threat of the All Assam Students Union and the Gana Sangram Parishad to themselves flush out foreigners in the state, Singh said that the government would take all necessary steps to protect the rights and lives of the minorities in Assam. In his introductory remarks while moving a resolution seeking extension of President’s rule in Assam by six months, Singh said the agitation leaders did not appear to be their own masters.

Rail Strike

More than 110 passenger and goods trains in the Delhi division were cancelled on the third day of the strike by the loco staff. In Delhi alone, 60 trains were cancelled — 26 trains starting from the New Delhi railway station and 34 starting from Delhi main railway station. Thousands of commuters reported late at their offices due to the late disruption in rail traffic. Because of the strike, most of the long distance express and mail trains continued to run late. However, the authorities have been able to reduce the delay by one or two hours compared to the long delays of yesterday. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has ordered an inquiry into the incident at Sampla near Rohtak on June 6 evening which led to the strike by the loco staff.

Presidential Govt

The law minister, P Shiv Shanker, told the Rajya Sabha that the government was not thinking of changing the Constitution to switch over to the presidential form of government. Replying to a spate of supplementaries during question hour, Shiv Shankar said the statement of the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Chenna Reddy, in this context was made in his individual capacity. “The government has not thought of it (presidential system) and it is not necessary at this stage,” he said.

