January 16, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Strong hand in Assam

The government may reach for more repressive measures to counter the agitation in Assam because of the impression that the use of force has begun to pay. Home Minister Zail Singh has confided in many people that the agitation is petering out. The Congress (I) pamphlet on the one year rule of Mrs Gandhi has also indicated that the methods used have contained the movement. There is an increasing feeling among the government that the agitation would not have continued this long had the protesters been dealt with a firm hand. The government is quite convinced that a strong hand against the protesters will bring the student leaders to the negotiating table.

Janata merger stalled

The Janata (S) merger with the Janata Party is not likely to come about. The proposed merger is doubtful because of the attitude of Raj Narain, the head of Janata (S) who was a strong votary of the move in the first place and had worked hard for the purpose. According to Janata Party sources, he has broken his understanding with the Janata Party President Chandrashekar. The Janata Party president had persuaded Raj Narain to retire from politics and let his party men join the Janata Party where the senior members would be given due position. Narain now refuses to retire.

UK citizenship row

The British government’s new nationality bill has created dissatisfaction amongst immigrant communities, especially Asians despite the Home Office’s assurance that it would stand by those who are entitled to British citizenship. The Home Office has said there is no question of going back on the assurances to those who have been allowed to stay according to the voucher scheme. However, representatives of people originally from the Subcontinent say that they do not know where they stand with respect to citizenship.