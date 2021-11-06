November 6, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Warnings From Assam

November 6, 2021 3:45:35 am
The Assam government leaders warned of fresh agitation if the government failed to disperse foreigners who had entered the state during the 1961-1971 period. At a press conference in Guwahati, they said that they were no longer interested in informal talks. If the government wants further talks, it should be at the ministerial level, they said. But before that, it must clarify its stand on the foreigners. The movement leaders who included representatives of the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad and the All Assam Students Union, however, said that any decision on future talks with the government will be taken by the executive committees of their organisations. The two outfits would jointly sponsor a peaceful rally on November 10 to explain to the people their future course of action.
Cong (S) Dilemma
Another split in the Congress (S) is now on the cards if the party leadership gives its consent to the Kerala unit to join the Congress (I) in forming a government in the state. Though a majority of the party working committee members seem to be against having any truck with the Congress (I), the compulsions of Kerala’s politics could force them to change their position.
Billa, Ranga To Hang
Billa and Ranga who brutally killed the teenaged Chopra children three years ago, will be hanged on November 8. Their mercy petitions were rejected by the president.
Gavaskar To Lead
Sunil Gavaskar will lead India in the six Tests and three one-day internationals against England. The five-member selection committee took about five minutes to come to the unanimous decision.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-