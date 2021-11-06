November 6, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Warnings From Assam

Another split in the Congress (S) is now on the cards if the party leadership gives its consent to the Kerala unit to join the Congress (I) in forming a government in the state.

The Assam government leaders warned of fresh agitation if the government failed to disperse foreigners who had entered the state during the 1961-1971 period. At a press conference in Guwahati, they said that they were no longer interested in informal talks. If the government wants further talks, it should be at the ministerial level, they said. But before that, it must clarify its stand on the foreigners. The movement leaders who included representatives of the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad and the All Assam Students Union, however, said that any decision on future talks with the government will be taken by the executive committees of their organisations. The two outfits would jointly sponsor a peaceful rally on November 10 to explain to the people their future course of action.