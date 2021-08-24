August 24, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Assam stalemate

The talks between the Assam agitators and the government on the foreigners’ issue were adjourned for a week on August 23. The next round of talks will be held in Delhi. The four agitation leaders who participated in the talks will fly back to Gauhati to report to the All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad executives. This was the 13th round of talks between the two sides. The main obstacle seems to be that the government wants to keep some of the entrants to the state in the period between 1961 and 1971 due to the commitments made earlier. The stand of the agitators is that all of them should be dispersed.

Indo-French talks

India and France have agreed that no solutions which involve pre-conditions can end conflicts and tensions in most parts of the world. The French foreign minister, Claude Cheysson, arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit. According to External Affairs Ministry sources, he has held wide-ranging talks with Foreign Minister P V Narasimha Rao on a variety of international issues, including that on Afghanistan.

Dacoits nabbed

Two important members of the Chhabiram Gang which was responsible for the massacre of nine police personnel and three civilians were arrested by the Kurawali police in Uttar Pradesh. According to another report from Mainpuri, more than a dozen persons have been arrested for harbouring members of the Boora Bengali gang, responsible for the murder of nine persons in Jarela village on August 12 and that of Anar Singh who had participated in the Natthupur carnage

English Channel feat

Two blind Englishmen, Nigel Verbeeck and Gerald Price, made the first crossing ever of the English Channel on water skis, raising thousands of pounds in aid for the blind.