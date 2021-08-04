August 4, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Progress on Assam

The government is willing to advance the cut-off year from the proposed 1967 to 1966 to facilitate a settlement of the foreign nationals’ issue.

The Centre and the Assam agitation leaders had made substantial progress towards a solution of the foreign nationals’ issue as they adjourned their two-day informal talks in Shillong. The venue of the next round is yet to be decided. The date will be finalised at the next meeting of the AASU-AAGSP executive committees. However, the agitation leadership has decided to go ahead with the programme of resuming the agitation beginning with a protest day on August 13, followed by a bandh in the state on August 14. The government is willing to advance the cut-off year from the proposed 1967 to 1966 to facilitate a settlement of the foreign nationals’ issue.

UP’s flood woes

The Rohini river, on the rampage in Gorakhpur, has breached four bunds inundating 200 villages. Relief and rescue operations have been launched on a large scale in the affected areas and 500 persons have been rescued so far. The Gorakhpur-Pharenda road has been flooded affecting vehicular traffic. The Ghagra, flowing above the danger level along its course from Balia to Barabanki, has marooned 15 villages and inundated 400 others in Faizabad district.

Pak’s ad rule

A ministerial announcement that the government would not permit the mass media to use women for commercial purposes has sent shock waves through Pakistan’s advertising world and caused an upsurge in the rank of feminists. Stop use of women as sex objects but why punish them for the sins of TV producers, ask women’s rights activists. Women’s organisations held a joint meeting in Karachi expressing concern over the move.

Iran bomb blast

Bombs exploded near the presidential office in Tehran and at a market in the western part of the country, killing at least 20 people. The incident happened hours after Mohammad Ali Rajai was sworn in as Iran’s president.