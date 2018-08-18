The Asiad test

History tells us that the continental contest has its jinx. History tells us that the continental contest has its jinx.

Over a dozen court cases pertaining to the selection of athletes, tainted officials named to accompany the squad, and a long unexplained delay in naming the 804-member jumbo squad, the lead up to the Asian Games hasn’t been ideal for India. Now that the Games are about to start, one will once again hope that the athletes will gloss over the administrative mess with their performances on field.

But it is not expected to be that easy. After the gold rush at the Commonwealth Games in April, which painted a flattering picture of the country’s sporting health, the Asiad is likely to provide a more sobering effect, as it has over the years. The Jakarta-Palembang Games will be a mid-term test for the athletes ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The next two weeks will see China test its new crop of players in the build-up to the Games while Japan will use this as a platform to gauge their readiness for the home Olympics. It won’t be any different for India. This biggest-ever Asiad squad is also one of the youngest bunch to represent the nation. Nearly 200 of the 572 athletes are aged below 23 and almost 30 per cent of them are in their late teens. So while this might be a learning curve for the likes of Manu Bhaker, Hima Das and Neeraj Chopra, the onus to increase India’s gold count will lie with the veterans. A lot is expected of the men and women’s hockey teams as well as a few track and field athletes.

History tells us that the continental contest has its jinx. India’s top athletes have often mysteriously flopped at the Asian Games. The wrestlers haven’t been able to crack the Iranian and Japanese codes, boxers have often been out-muscled by the Kazakhs and Uzbeks, while the shooters have come a cropper against the Chinese and South Koreans. Failure to win big medals in these sports, where India has traditionally been competitive, has resulted in the country not even being among the top five in the overall medals tally after Seoul 1986. Four years ago in Incheon, India finished eighth, winning a total of 57 medals, including 11 gold. The Indian Olympic Association has estimated a tally of 65 to 70 medals this time. It’s a conservative projection, but after a tumultuous build-up, anything less than that will put the federations and their selectors in the dock.

