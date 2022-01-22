Bully in corner office

Reality talent shows follow a set pattern, a la American Idol. There are three judges — the amiable one, the one who does the “balancing act”, and the bully. Ashneer Grover — who played the latter role on Shark Tank India — clearly wasn’t putting on an act. If the audio clip of him allegedly abusing, threatening and berating a Kotak bank employee is anything to go by, he was even underplaying his abrasiveness on TV. Unfortunately, tempting as it is to think of the BharatPe co-founder’s alleged verbal assault as an aberration, his behaviour may be typical of a significant section of India’s entitled elite.

Grover — who has gone on leave after the scandal broke — is a symbol of the start-up culture that has been celebrated in recent times for establishing a new eco-system that breaks from the inequities and hierarchies of the old. BharatPe, a “unicorn” valued at over $3 billion, is part of the aspirational archetype. Yet, the way Grover apparently screamed at a bank employee is an example of an older and sadly, more entrenched, pattern of behaviour. The sheer uncivility of words and tone is symptomatic of a feudal arrogance. Even the self-made entrepreneur can treat others as though they have no dignity.

In the aftermath of Grover’s outburst, questions have been raised over the toxic work culture in India’s start-ups. If the rich and powerful need a lesson in decency, though, they should look at how the Kotak employee conducted himself during the call. He was polite, he stood up for himself and kept trying to remind Grover not to squander the respect he has worked hard to earn.