At 25, the world was Ashleigh Barty’s oyster. She seemed destined for more Grand Slams and on course to becoming the dominant player in women’s tennis of this era. In a shock retirement announcement Wednesday, Barty spoke about not having “the physical drive” or “the emotional want” to play the sport at the highest level. Barty was not just retiring but was also taking an important step towards the normalisation of putting personal wellbeing above glittering trophies and millions in prize money. By choosing to dance to the beat of her own drum, Barty was telling the world that one’s goals can be different from the standards by which success is measured, on the tennis court or in any other field.

Striving to be the best is what drives the greatest players, is the very essence of sport and makes it compelling to watch. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic brought the best out of Rafael Nadal, football is richer because Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo played in the same era. Lewis Hamilton with seven Formula One titles is willing to put everything on line to reclaim the throne from Max Verstappen. By retiring on her own terms, however, Barty was giving a life lesson about the importance of listening to an inner voice and about everyone not being wired the same way.

Barty has been ranked No 1 for over a hundred weeks, and has coveted Grand Slams trophies in her cabinet. All this was achieved during her second coming to tennis after she quit at 18 and played cricket in the Women’s Big Bash League. “I think it’s important that I get to enjoy the next phase of my life as Ash Barty the person, not as Ash Barty the athlete,” she said. Even if she doesn’t hold a racquet again, she will remain an inspiration for those who want to find a way off the treadmill, in sport and in life.