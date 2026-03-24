THAT Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to invoke the Covid crisis and the need for national unity in his address to the Lok Sabha Monday shows the scale of the formidable challenges ahead: From the severe dislocation in energy supplies to the unprecedented volatility in financial markets, the shadow of missiles over a one-crore diaspora to the over-heated rhetoric by each of the three sides in the conflict that keeps ratcheting up both temperature and pressure. Underlining the need to be prepared for an eventuality, Modi said, “We faced similar challenges during the Covid crisis with unity. Now again, we must prepare in the same way.”

The pain is visible. Disruptions in energy supplies are being felt across parts of the economy — from ceramic tile exporters in Morbi, Gujarat, to restaurants and hotels. The effects are not just limited to oil and gas. The Gulf region is a key choke point — it is a major supplier of fertiliser and inputs such as sulphur and ammonia. Economies could get affected in ways far beyond what the surface-level impact suggests. The second-order effects could soon start showing. Markets are hurting, too. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended the day down 2.46 per cent. Since the beginning of this conflict, the market has been down around 10 per cent. Foreign investors have withdrawn $11.8 billion in March so far; the rupee was hovering around the 94 level against the dollar.