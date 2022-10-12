As Putin escalates Russia’s war on Ukraine, Delhi’s carefully calibrated position is looking increasingly untenable

Moscow’s escalation of the war in Ukraine has placed enormous strain on India’s careful balancing act between an old and important friend and its deep and significant partnerships with the United States and Europe. The Russian missile attacks on Kyiv, Lviv and other cities in Ukraine have destroyed buildings, killed and injured people. The missile bombardment followed the bombing of a vital bridge over the Kerch Strait, the only direct link between Russia and Crimea, the Ukrainian territory Moscow annexed in 2014, though it is yet unclear who was responsible for this attack. The relentless Russian bombing of cities in Ukraine, the mass displacement of millions of Ukrainians and the thousands of casualties have brought home to Europe the horrors of conflict for the first time since the Second World War, and led to militarisation of the continent on a scale not seen since the end of the Cold War. Delhi has, from the start, advocated a peaceful resolution of the conflict between the two neighbours, and to this end, it abstained from voting on resolutions against Russia at the United Nations Security Council. India’s decision was also driven by the dependence on Russian defence supplies. Later, it enabled Delhi to buy cheaper oil.