Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal’s retort at Delhi L-G stands out in grim and humourless times

Not so long ago, wit and the lighter moment weren't quite so rare in politics. Now, social media makes one-way communication more possible. Perhaps that's why there is less conversation – and less laughter

Kejriwal was uncharacteristically silent after an irate Saxena wrote to him demanding an explanation for his absence at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti.

Descriptions of Indian politics rely on metaphors that are usually violent. There’s “poaching of leaders”, “battleground x” (where x is a state going to polls), and even the “cut and thrust of debate” in the legislature. As politics becomes more and more polarised, the political conversation is turning increasingly vitriolic. Parliament, the putative centre of debate and dissent, is either stifling disagreement and discussion or being held up by disruptions, depending on which side of the fence you stand. What is missing in all this — whether from the high-minded pulpit or the shrill attacks on TV channels — is a bit of humour. In such a setting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s jibe at L-G V K Saxena is striking.

Kejriwal was uncharacteristically silent after an irate Saxena wrote to him demanding an explanation for his absence at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti. When he did finally respond via Twitter, Kejriwal asked the L-G to “chill”, saying that “my wife doesn’t scold me as much as L-G sahib does every day”. This light moment, the well-timed display of wit, is a breath of fresh air, not just because Kejriwal usually sounds heavy-footed and self-righteous as he paints contrived oppositions between “us”, the AAP vs “them” the political class. More importantly, in these grim times, it is a rare instance of someone in high office wearing power lightly.

Not so long ago, wit and the lighter moment weren’t quite so rare. Parliament, in particular, was a place for poking gentle fun at colleagues who were adversaries but never enemies. Election rallies were about a more relatable oratory, and the ability to make a huge crowd chuckle along was a much sought-after skill. Now, of course, social media and the democratisation of the audio-visual medium make one-way communication more possible. Perhaps that’s why there is less conversation — and less laughter.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 04:35:10 am
