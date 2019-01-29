Minister’s caution

Union minister Arun Jaitley makes a valid point in his recent blog post on India’s premier investigative agency, the CBI, when he suggests that the agency may be casting its net too wide. There is a fundamental difference, the minister said, between “investigative adventurism” and professional investigation. This strong indictment of the CBI — by a serving Cabinet minister, no less — appears to have been triggered by its decision, while filing a case last week against the former CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, and her husband, Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group MD, Venugopal Dhoot, to name some high-profile former members of the bank’s credit committee, the current CEO of the Bank and individuals who now head other institutions in the financial sector. The agency said that it was probing the role of these bankers, too, in approving a loan to the Videocon group, whose MD alongwith the former MD of ICICI Bank and her husband has been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating and abuse of office. If the agency includes the who’s who of the banking industry, without adequate evidence, it is bound to hurt an industry which has been showing signs of an upswing, while not serving any purpose, Jaitley cautioned.

Advertising

Certainly, Jaitley is right in criticising the CBI for naming several bankers without any evidence of complicity. He also does well to remind the nation that a major reason for the agency’s poor conviction rates is that “adventurism and megalomania” overtake those probing such cases, resulting in professionalism taking a back seat. However, the questioning of the CBI’s credentials by a senior Cabinet minister, welcome as it is, should not be viewed in isolation. It raises fundamental questions about the professional conduct and functioning of the “caged parrot”, riven by internal conflicts and the malaise of overreach, not just when it comes to bankers, in the public or private sectors, but also when it is wielded by ruling regimes, irrespective of political colour, against their opponents. It is important for any scrutiny of the agency to go beyond its alleged fishing expedition in the ICICI case.

Over the years, the CBI’s functioning has invited criticism from parties of the Opposition and also from the Supreme Court, which has attempted to insulate it from political interference and bolster its independence. Now, with a senior minister of the government also publicly turning a critical eye on the agency, it must be hoped that a turning point has been reached or is within sight. The CBI must know that there will be greater, more unsparing scrutiny of its conduct and actions — in all cases, including and especially those that are, and are seen to be, politically loaded.