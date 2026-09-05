Grande is not new to this attention. She has now spent a lifetime being picked apart and one might think that she would have learned to live with it.

After completing her 41-city Eternal Sunshine Tour, Ariana Grande, one of the more gifted pop stars of her generation, has decided to step away from public life, following what her representative described as “endless, ongoing public scrutiny”. The 33-year-old American pop star of Wicked fame said her decision had come from “a thoughtful, empowered place”, and that “boundaries needed to be set”. The decision seemed to be aimed, at least partly, at silencing the persistent rumours regarding Grande’s slender appearance in recent months. The conversation around her health amplified even after she addressed the matter in 2023. There were conversations around diet and appearances, which seemed to overtake her music. This week, when Grande wrapped up her tour, she welled up singing her marquee piece, ‘One last time’.

For all the fame and fun, pop stars have never had it easy. While the paparazzi were relentless long before Instagram and Facebook, a time when tabloids made a business out of artists’ relationships, bodies, outfits, bad hair days and low points, consumers of the content have now changed drastically. They don’t just watch, they also wield megaphones. And soon after what may just be a simple passing image or remark, these men and women, some of whom call themselves fans, weigh in instantly.