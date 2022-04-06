April 6, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Liberal Import Policy

The government has announced a liberal import policy that seeks to put industrial exporters to an efficiency test. Many things have been made easier to get including raw materials and capital goods. Access to technology abroad has been given special attention. At the same time, the performance of industry will be judged by how well it will absorb these incentives and produce for export while competing with other countries. Abid Hussain commerce secretary said emphasis will be placed on efficiency, competitiveness and productivity. Besides productivity, the other main aim of the policy is a quantum jump in the production capacity of small-scale units. Among the major steps proposed in the policy to speed up production are facilities for the grant of automatic import licence and their extension even after one year.

Bhosale vs Antulay When it comes to a signature campaign, Maharashtra Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale challenged A R Antulay saying that he could not gather even two signatures, including his own. Bhosale asserted that the party was solidly behind him but there could be some disgruntled elements. Asked what was Antulay’s role in the dissident activity in the state, the Maharashtra chief minister replied that he did not know. He, however, asserted there was no organised dissidence in the state. UK Ministers Resign UK foreign secretary Lord Carrington and two of his junior ministers Humphrey Atkins and Richard Luce resigned from the government in a sensational acceptance of bungling in the Falkland case. Defence Secretary John Nott, a major target of criticism, also offered his resignation but it

was not accepted by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.