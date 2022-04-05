April 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Falkland in strife

Argentine President Leopoldo Galtieri declared his nation would go to war to defend the Falkland Islands it seized from Britain. He spoke as a powerful British fleet prepared to sail for the disputed South Atlantic archipelago. According to the official Argentine news agency Telam, General Galtieri told journalists, “If the Argentine people are attacked by military forces, be they land, naval or air forces, the Argentine nation in arms will present battle with all the means at its disposal”. Commenting on the British UN Security Council resolution calling on Argentina to withdraw its forces from the island. Galtieri said Britain was in no position to condemn the use of force by Argentina because the United Kingdom used force to seize the islands from Argentina in 1833.

Indians in Pak jail

Ten Indian nationals, including a woman, have spent the last eight years in a Pakistani jail without trial according to news reports from Pakistan. The 10 have submitted an application to the Sindh provincial government through their lawyer and Amnesty International for their release and repatriation to India on humanitarian grounds, it said. Pakistani daily Aman reported that Abdullah Tahir Ansari vice-president of the association for the protection of human rights has offered them free legal aid.

Suspect US doctor

An American public health expert whose activities near the Indian Air Force base at Halwara were stopped by the Home Ministry in 1974 managed to continue his association with some government agencies and participate in top-level meetings till about three months ago. Indian medical experts think that Carl Taylor is an “excellent scientist”. But intelligence bodies took serious note of his visit to Delhi during which he attended a Indian Council of Medical Research meeting.