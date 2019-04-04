April 4, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Bhuttos meet

The condemned former prime minister of Pakistan, Z A Bhutto, had a long tearful meeting with his wife and daughter in a Rawalpindi jail amid some signs that Bhutto’s execution is imminent. Family friends said Nusrat Bhutto and her daughter, Benazir, were told that the session would be their last before Bhutto is hanged for ordering a political murder in 1974, when he was prime minister. Pakistan president, General Zia ul-Haq has not been persuaded by the hundreds of mercy appeals before him to commute the death sentence of the man he overthrew in 1977.

Janata infighting

Despite the seemingly rigid postures adopted by the BLD and Jana Sangh leaders at a conclave of Janata leaders, senior party leaders are hopeful a solution to the questions now dividing the party may still be found. Their hopes are partly based on the informal efforts going on behind the scenes to avoid a showdown and partly on the assumption that no constituent unit of the party is ready to break the Janata at this stage. This consensus will relate not only to the election of the office-bearers of the party at the national and the state levels but also the composition of the state governments.

Film awards

For the first time in the 26- year history of the National Film Awards, no film was considered good enough to win the award for the best feature film of the year for 1978. South Indian actress Sharada won her third best actress award for her performance in the Telugu film Nimajjanam. Arun Mukherjee won the best actor award for his performance in Parasuram (Bengali). Music director R C Boral was awarded the year’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Tarun Majumdar’s Ganadevata (Bengali) won the award for the best feature film with mass appeal, wholesale entertainment. Aravindan’s Thamp (Malayalam) won the best direction award, second time in a row. Ganadevata also won an award for the best child actor (Master Kanchan De Biswas) and Thamp for the best black and white cinematography (Shaji).