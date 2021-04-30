April 30, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Air India Sabotage

External Affairs Minister Narasimha Rao indicated in the Lok Sabha that the abrogation of the agreement with the US for the supply of nuclear fuel to the Tarapur power plant was almost a certainty.

Air India sacked five top engineers and security officials after a visit to Bombay by Home Minister Zail Singh in connection with the enquiry into the attempted sabotage of Boeing plane, which was to carry Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her three-nation tour. The senior-most official sacked was M P Kharkar, Director-Engineering, who had only hours earlier conducted the Home Minister around the engineering complex at Bombay’s Santa Cruz airport where the airlines’ all-Boeing fleet is serviced and overhauled. Others whose services were terminated without assigning any reason were the Deputy Director (Maintenance) A S Kamik, two Security Managers — R Srinivasan and T K Raisinghani — and the Senior Security Officer N S Y Rao.

Nuclear Fuel

External Affairs Minister Narasimha Rao indicated in the Lok Sabha that the abrogation of the agreement with the US for the supply of nuclear fuel to the Tarapur power plant was almost a certainty. Replying to a calling attention motion, he told the House that unless the United States amended its 1978 legislation (imposing stringent safeguard laws), the agreement was as good as terminated since India was not bound by the law that had been passed long after India had signed an agreement with the US for the fuel. The minister, however, declared that India would not accept any restrictions on the reprocessing of the spent fuel Irom Tarapur. The spent fuel belonged to us and there would be no negotiations on it.

Ore For Bahrain

India has offered to supply iron ore concentrates from Kudremukh to Bahrain. The offer figuring during a discussion between the visiting Minister of Commerce, Habib Ahmed Asim, and Pranab Mukherjee, Minister of Commerce, Steel and Mines in Delhi. Official sources said that the two ministers discussed the prospects of increasing Indo- Bahrain trade and economic cooperation.