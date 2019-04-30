April 30, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Freedom-fighter Dead

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, veteran freedom-fighter, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at the age of 93. He had established the first Provincial Government of India at Kabul as a government-in-exile of Free Hindustan in 1915.

Iran’s Arab Minority

Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Taher al Shobier Khaghani, leader of Iran’s Arab minority, denounced some Islamic courts as vehicles “for vengeance and carrying out purges”. However, Khaghani withdrew his threat to quit Iran, a move which might have worsened unrest among the nation’s Arab minority. The Arab minority in Khuzestan province had demonstrated over his threatened departure. Khaghani added that as long as “the legitimate demands of the peoples of Iran, be they Kurds, Baluchis, Turks, Turkomans, Fars and Arabs, are not met, the country is going to have problems”.

Mizoram Elections

The People’s Conference was returned to power in Mizoram when the party secured an absolute majority of 16 in the mid-term polls to the 30-member assembly. Brigadier Thenpunga Sailo, who headed the 23-member (legislature) party in the dissolved house before President’s rule was imposed, retained his Aizawl North seat. With six outstanding results, the PC’s breakaway faction, called the PC(B), has secured four, against an equal number of seats by the Congress (I).

Urs’s Dilemma

The Grover Commission report seems to have led the Karnataka Chief Minister Devraj Urs into a dilemma — to continue or not as a follower of Mrs Indira Gandhi. This impression started when Urs hosted a dinner to the Janata Party president, Chandra Shekhar. Last weekend, in the AICC(I) meeting, he attacked, more by implication, Mrs Gandhi’s son, Sanjay.