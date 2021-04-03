April 3, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Hope In Gujarat

Turmoil In Thailand

Thailand teetered on the brink of civil war when the deposed Prime Minister General Prem Tinsulanonda and rebel military leaders fought their opening skirmishes on the nation’s airwaves. Diplomatic sources said sporadic fighting had erupted in Bangkok. But sources stressed that the shooting appeared more from confusion than the entry of General Prem’s forces. Former prime minister K Chonmanan was appointed to mediate between General Prem and the group of soldiers trying to depose him. Sources said that General Prem had privately offered the dissidents the option of leaving the country if they halted their attempt to overthrow him.

Hope In Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki said the government had not closed doors of the possibilities of further talks with the medicos. In an interview to All India Radio, the Chief Minister said that a proposal to set up an expert committee to go into various aspects of merit as a basis for giving admission to postgraduate courses and their branches was agreeable to both sides.

Phizo Adamant

A Z Phizo, leader of Nagas in exile in London, remains rigidly against accepting Nagaland as a part of India and taking up Indian citizenship. The three-member Nagaland mission which spent a month earlier this year talking to Phizo has given the impression of the Naga leader being out of touch with the ground situation in Nagaland that has developed while he has been away.

Talks On Ganga

The third and final phase of the first Indo-Bangla ministerial review meeting of the 1977 interim accord of the distribution of Ganga waters downstream of Farakka has begun in Dhaka with India expressing optimism of a permanent solution to the problem.