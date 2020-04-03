April 3, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Narain Speaks

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on April 3, 1980. This is the front page of The Indian Express published on April 3, 1980.

Raj Narain said in Delhi that he was confident that socialists left behind in the Lok Dal would join him, sooner or later. Addressing newsmen on the eve of his requisitioned Janata-S executive meeting, the expelled vice-president of the Lok Dal seemed to suggest that it was the “ destiny” of the socialists to follow him, primarily because they could not be happy with Charan Singh. Narain did not name anybody but it was clear that he had in mind Madhu Limaye, George Fernandes and Karpoori Thakur.

Assam 1967 Cut-off

The executive committee of the All-Assam Students Union (AASU) is expected to meet in Gauhati to review the outcome of the talks between the governor, L P Singh, and a four-member AASU delegation at Shillong yesterday. A Raj Bhawan release issued in Gauhati said the governor had indicated to the representatives of the AASU that he would be willing to recommend to the Centre “on his own” that 1967 should be treated as the base year for detection and for deletion of names from electoral rolls, 1971 being the acknowledged year for deportation purposes. But the AASU representatives had indicated that though they would place the proposal before their executive, it would be difficult to get them to accept 1957 now that they had “persuaded their colleagues with great difficulty to accept 1961”.

Left Protests Arrests

The leaders of the CPM and the CPI have voiced vehement protest against the arrest of communists in Jammu and Kashmir.The CPM politburo alleged that the arrests had been made on the basis of reports concocted by the Jamaat-e-Islami which had “infiltrated” into the J&K administration and established “strong links” with the National Conference. The politburo thought that the charge that the arrested persons had been planning violence on the first anniversary of the hanging of Z A Bhutto will not deceive anyone.

