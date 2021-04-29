April 29, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Six N-reactors

The planning commission has cleared the Atomic Energy Department’s application to start work on six Narora-type nuclear reactors during the Sixth Plan. Stating this, the Atomic Energy Commission’s chairman Homi N Sethna disclosed that it was planned to install nearly 10 such reactors during the next two decades. While all parts of the country are clamouring for atomic power stations, the projects would be confined to regions away from coalfields, he indicated. It was also planned to install four reactors at one place instead of two to ensure optimal utilisation of high skilled manpower and extensive infrastructure facilities involved.

Wheat Shortfall

Punjab faces another shock on the wheat front. After the scramble for the golden grain by traders, reports from districts now indicate that the revised production target of 85 lakh tonnes may fall short by five to six lakh tonnes. Officials are increasingly pessimistic about achieving the procurement target of 47 lakh tonnes flex for Punjab. In fact, fears are being expressed that it may be even difficult to touch last year’s procurement level of 43 lakh tonnes. The situation has arisen following reports from some of the major wheat producing areas that the harvested crop is yielding less grain than expected. The unusual weather resulting in the sudden risen in temperature in the first fortnight of April after the rains and hailstorms in March has played havoc in many areas.

Duty Rise

A 10 per cent increase in basic customs duty on certain items of iron and steel, alloy steel and high carbon steel has been announced by the Finance Ministry. The Finance Ministry press note said that the increase in duties was being effected keeping in view the general trend of prices of iron and steel in the international market. In the case of iron and steel, the new basic duty will be 40 per cent ad valorem, while in the case of alloy steel and high carbon steel, the new duty will be 45 per cent ad valorem.