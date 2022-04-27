April 27, 1982, Forty Years Ago: UK’s Assault

The commander of the Argentine forces on the Falkland dependency of South Georgia surrendered after the British forces captured the island’s two main ports, UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher told the House of Commons. She said some 180 Argentines have been taken prisoners during the assault that began on April 25 with a landing on the largest port, Grytviken followed by the securing of the Leith labour on April 26. Mrs Thatcher said that the British forces were told to use minimum force. As a result, she said, there’s been a serious injury to only one Argentine seaman.

Judicial Reforms

Indicating that major changes in the judicial system were in the offing, Union Law Minister Jagannath Kaushal announced in the Rajya Sabha that as a start, he hoped to set up administrative tribunals in the not so distant future. Speaking at the end of a day-long discussion on the working of the Union of Ministry of Law, Justice and Company Affairs, Kaushal said that there was a strong need for decentralisation.

Message From Pak

Pakistan Foreign Minister Yaqub Khan has sent a message to the external affairs minister P V Narasimha Rao saying that Islamabad is keen to go ahead with the talks aimed at evolving a no-war pact between the two countries. Khan is believed to have expressed his country’s appreciation of the several statements by the external affairs minister expressing India’s desire to improve ties.

Dacoits In Delhi

A 75-year-old man was killed and 10 were seriously injured by four armed dacoits who looted two houses in East Delhi, and tried to enter a third. The dacoities were committed in Nirman Vihar and Swasthya Vihar.