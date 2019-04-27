April 27, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Bhave Breaks Fast

Acharya Vinoba Bhave broke his five-day fast at 3.50 pm. This after he was informed by the Janata Party President, Chandra Shekhar, that Prime Minister Morarji Desai had announced in the Lok Sabha the government’s decision to amend the Constitution to bring cow protection in the concurrent list. Chandra Shekhar met the fasting leader this morning where Acharya told him that any proposal approved by the Sarvodaya leaders, Dada Dharmadhikari and Radhakrishna Bajaj, would be acceptable to him. Chandra Shekhar also said this move did not amount to any imposition on Bengal and Kerala — that the two states would realise the difficulties inherent in a situation created by the fast.

Advertising

Tax The Rich

The minister of state for finance, Satish Agarwal, today gave notice that the current year’s heavy taxation budget would be the first of a series of such budgets. Towards the end of his reply to the debate on the finance bill, Agarwal said he accepted that difficulties had been caused by the tax proposals. However, he warned, “There will have to be many more such budgets before the goal of poverty elimination is achieved and this would require a continuing transfer of resources from the better-off sections of society, for investment”. Agarwal also said that the primary objective of development was the elimination of poverty and “This objective requires a big shift of resources from those who have, to those below the poverty line,” he said.

Indira Charges

The Janata Party general secretary, Nanaji Deshmukh, today described as “baseless” the Congress (I) chief, Indira Gandhi’s reported allegation that the former US Ambassador, Daniel Moynihan, was the president of the Din Dayal Upadhaya Institute in America. Deshmukh said that it seemed Indira Gandhi was making “baseless charges”to establish that she did not receive money from the US.