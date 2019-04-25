April 25, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Cow Politics

The Union government will consider amending the Constitution to make cow protection a concurrent subject. The Centre could then direct the states to ban cow slaughter. This assurance was given to the Lok Sabha by the Home Minister, H M Patel, while replying to a call attention motion on Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s fast to demand a ban on cow slaughter in the country. Such legal action, Patel suggested, could only be a long-term measure. To meet the immediate situation arising out of the fast, the home ministry has asked chief ministers to amend their laws to prevent transportation of cows outside their territory. If the ban was strictly enforced, the number of cows available for slaughter in West Bengal and Kerala would get automatically reduced.

Southall Racism

The violence in the Indian-dominated locality of Southall in London, which continued until past midnight, gives an indication of the shape of things to come in England, if the racists and their direct or indirect supporters refuse to abandon their extremism. Some 50 persons were injured and about 350, mostly Indians, were arrested after a running battle outside a National Front meeting hall and the closeby area, lasting more than six hours. Smoke bombs, bricks and missiles were freely hurled. The police attacked anyone who looked like an Asian.

RSS Under Fire

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh came in for heavy attack from Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha today when it discussed the recent Jamshedpur disturbances. The Jamshedpur riots had stirred up the feelings of members from all sections so much that they prevailed on the chairman, B D Jatti, and the government, to agree to the conversion of a call attention motion on the subject into a full debate. It remained incomplete as there was a long list of members who wanted to speak.