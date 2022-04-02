April 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Reagan’s overture

US President Ronald Reagan has invited the Soviet Union to “join with us to substantially reduce nuclear weapons” and thus contribute to “lasting peace on Earth”. Reagan, who was speaking at a press conference in Washington, said he expected the US to be ready for talks this summer, though the exact dates would depend on the international situation. He firmly rejected a freeze on nuclear missiles, holding that it would work to the Soviet’s advantage and give them little reason to reduce nuclear arms. Reagan said, on balance, the Soviets had a definite “margin of superiority” over the US.

Tiff in press body

A rejoinder war is on at the Press Council showing serious differences amongst members on several vital issues. While there is no alternative for the commission’s chairman KK Mathew, to include a note of dissent given by four members, K R Ganesh, who was a minister before and during the Emergency, attacking the dissenter’s note. Mathew who is a former judge of the Supreme Court, and at present the chairman of the Law Commission, has chosen to add a note of his own joining issue with the dissenters on whether the report should contain references to the Emergency. The dissenters, Girilal Jain, Rajendra Mathur, S K Mukherjee and H K Paranjape have given another rejoinder.

Cement probe

Turning down a near-unanimous demand in both houses of the Andhra legislature for a judicial or a house committee probe into the multi-million rupee cement scandal involving the Major Industries Minister Baga Reddy, the state Chief Minister has constituted a one-man inquiry committee. The commission comprising senior IPS officer Sravan Kumar will submit its report in a month.