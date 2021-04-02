April 2, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Coup In Thailand

Thailand was faced with two governments after a coup against the country’s premier General Prem Tinsulanonda and his vow that he will continue to fight to keep his government in power. On April 1, Thai radio announced that a “revolutionary council” of senior military officers had taken over the government, deposed General Prem, suspended the constitution and disbanded the cabinet. The announcement said that the Deputy Army Commander General Sant Ghitpatima would head the Council and General Prem had resigned both as prime minister and army commander. However, a few hours later General Prem met King Bhumibol Adulyadej at his Bangkok palace and the royal family and the PM flew to an army base in Northeast Thailand. General Prem announced on radio that he had not resigned.

Arms To Pak

G Parthasarthi, co-chair of the Indo-US chair on Education and Culture, conveyed to the Secretary of State, General Alexander Haig, India’s grave concern over the proposed supply of large-scale arms to Pakistan. He reaffirmed India’s position that the reopening of the arms pipeline to Pakistan would affect the normalisation of ties between the two countries.

Fewer Dry days

The Delhi administration announced a liberalised excise policy on alcohol with fewer dry days in 1981-82. There will only be 27 dry days in the year as compared to 80 in the previous year. The number of retail outlets of Indian-made foreign liquor and beer has been increased from 27 to 50.

Phoolan Devi Escapes

Phoolan Devi gave a dodge to the police but three members of her gang died in a 15-hour long gunbattle in the ravines of Jhansi district. Phoolan Devi and Man Singh are believed to have escaped at the beginning of the firing.