April 19,1980, Forty Years Ago: Indo-US Talks Fail

The three-day discussions between Indian officials headed by External Affairs Secretary Eric Gonsalves and Principal Secretary Atomic Energy Homi Sethna and US officials has ended with no satisfaction for India on either the issue of fuel for Tarapur or arms supply to Pakistan. The US Assistant Secretary of State Designate James Malone told the Indian team that the US will not be able to continue the fuel supply relationship but insisted that even after India was denied its due under the bilateral treaty, it would be bound by obligations, namely safeguards on Tarapur and reuse of spent fuel, both of which were promptly rejected by India.

AC Ban

The Delhi administration is likely to ban the use of air-conditioners from 6 PM to 10 PM. The Delhi Electric Supply Corporation has written to Governor S L Khurana that the ban is necessary in view of the increased demand on electricity and reduced supply. The proposed ban will save more than 20 MW, DESU is believed to have said.

Akali Dal Clarifies

The Akali Dal (Talwandi) group has clarified its statement on “Sikhs being a nation”. It does not mean that the Sikhs are a sovereign nation and should become independent, Randhir Singh Cheema, the secretary of the party, said. The “Sikh as a nation” phrase was used in the context of Sikh “qaum” or panth, he said, adding it had a religious and not political connotation. He denied that his party had raised the demand for Khalistan and said that such allegations were made by the Congress (I) to defame it.

Indian Student Killed

A 20-year-old Indian student, Satna Singh Gill, died in a London hospital after receiving stab wounds in a fight with skinheads. The police have launched an inquiry into the incident.