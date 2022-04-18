April 18, 1982, Forty Years Ago

Karnataka Violence

The agitation for the implementation of the Gokak committee report in Karnataka took a violent turn claiming the lives of two people in police firing in Chitradurga, 150 km from Bangalore. There was also violence in Bangalore when fans of matinee star Rajkumar went on the rampage. There were violent incidents in Jamkhandi in Bijapur district. People went on relay hunger strikes in several parts of the state. In Chitradurga, supporters and opponents of the Gokak committee report clashed. The police fired killing two persons. Thirty-two persons were injured in stone-throwing.

Sensitive Matter Code

Codes of conduct for political parties and journalists will be evolved so that divisive secessionist and communal incidents are neither politicised nor given undue publicity. This consensus was reached at a meeting of the standing committee of the National Integration Council. The draft code for political parties will be aimed at keeping communal parties above party politics. The code for the parties will follow.

PM’s US Visit

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will visit the United States of America in July for a meeting with the American president, Ronald Reagan. While the dates of the visit are yet to be settled, indications are that Mrs Indira Gandhi will be in the US in the first half of the month. The visit is expected to last a week.

Naushad awarded

The Dadasaheb Phalke award for outstanding contribution to the cause of Indian cinema will go to noted music director Naushad Ali. The award consists of a Swarn Kamal, a cash prize of Rs 40,000 and a shawl.