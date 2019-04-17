April 17, 1979, Forty Years Ago: PM in Dhaka

If Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s banquet speech in Dhaka is any indication — mincing no words he moved right into the heart of the problem on harnessing water resources of both countries — then it can be safely assumed that during the private conversation he had this morning with Bangladesh President General Ziaur Rehman, without any aides, all major bilateral issues were discussed. In fact, what filtered through from the official spokesman of both sides confirmed that the question of augmentation of Ganga waters, illegal traffic across the borders, economic cooperation and commercial relations, maritime boundary and the land boundary were all taken up in earnest.

Bihar Vote

Bihar Chief Minister Karpuri Thakur is determined to seek a vote of confidence from the Janata Legislature Party on April 19 as scheduled, resisting attempts being made by some central leaders to put it off in view of the communal strife in Jamshedpur. Thakur told newsmen that when Chandra Shekhar, the Janata chief, rang him up at Jamshedpur on the night of April 14 suggesting postponement on the ground that “a senior central minister” had also desired it, “I told him that I was anxious to get it over (confidence-vote) once for all because they (dissidents) were harping on it and trying to harm me”.

Uganda Government

India has in a way recognised the new regime in Uganda. An official spokesman confirmed that the Indian High Commission in Kampala has started dealing with the new government headed by President Yusuf Lule. This amounts to New Delhi’s providing recognition to the new regime. The houses of Indian High Commission staff have been looted in Kampala in the wake of recent fighting. The Indian High Commission was ransacked. According to information from Kampala, the looting was not particularly directed against the Indians.