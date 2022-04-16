April 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago

Opposition unity

The call for a credible alternative to the Congress-I through a programme of joint action received overwhelming support on the opening day of the convention of the Janata Party, the Congress S and a faction of the Lok Dal. The resolution incorporating the joint action programme rallied for the establishment of a unified leadership with a “common electoral strategy” to fight the coming elections. The resolution was moved by Madhu Dandavate (Janata) and seconded by Ambika Soni (Congress-S). Nearly 11,000 delegates are participating at the convention. Dandavate said that those who are opposed to Mrs Gandhi have not been able to unite. She will finish them individually.

Lok Dal crisis

Charan Singh’s re-entry into politics after a nine-day sanyas threatens to throw his truncated Lok Dal into a fresh crisis. The socialists led by Karpoori Thakur and George Fernandes were moving towards a showdown with Singh. Fernandes has threatened to resign. Both leaders, who are reportedly unhappy with Charan Singh’s tilt towards the BJP, have tried for a patch-up between him and the rebel leaders Biju Patnaik and Devi Lal. Singh got the national executive’s endorsement for the expulsion of Patnaik, Lal and Kumbha Ram Arya.

Wheat price

The procurement price for wheat has been set at Rs 142 a quintal, agriculture minister Rao Birendra Singh told the Lok Sabha. The decision means an increase of Rs 11 a quintal.

Dacoits strike

Dacoit Phoolan Devi struck again on April 15, when she and her gang raided two houses in Meerapur village of Jalaun district and took away a rifle and a 12-bore gun.