April 16, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Indira-Thatcher meet

Talks between Mrs Gandhi and Margaret Thatcher have begun with the two Prime Ministers expressing divergent views on such issues as the US plans to supply sophisticated arms to Pakistan and Washington’s overall policy towards the region. The two prime ministers met for 90 minutes without aides and later led their deliberations at the formal talks. While no strong words were used, it was clear that the two prime ministers candidly expressed their views on a variety of international issues including Afghanistan, the Iran-Iraq war, the situation in West Asia, Poland and the roles Soviet Union and the United States are playing in different parts of the world.

Hindi And Defence

Defence personnel not qualifying in Hindi will find their promotional aspects affected. Minister of State for Defence, Shivraj Patil, told Lok Sabha that the norm applied to all categories of defence officials, other than commissioned officers. He said about the rule that non-commissioned officers are given instructions in Hindi so that they are able to follow orders.

LIC Strike Off

The Class III and IV officers of the Life Insurance Corporation of India have called off their two-week-old strike. They will resume work on April 16. A joint statement issued by the five unions said that the Supreme Court had ordered the payment of 15 per cent bonus along with 12 per cent interest from the date the payment became due. They said that the order was a vindication of the stand taken by the unions.

Faiz In India

Poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz is arriving from Pakistan to participate in celebrations in his honour on his 78th birthday. A Jashn-e-Faiz committee, headed by I K Gujral, former ambassador to the Soviet Union, has been set up for this purpose.