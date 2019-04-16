April 16, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Historic rail link

The century-old dream of rail linking Kanyakumari, the land’s end of India, to mountainous Kashmir, came true today when Prime Minister Morarji Desai inaugurated the 87 km Kanyakumari-Trivandrum broad-gauge line. Speaking at the newly built Kanyakumari rail station, Desai stressed the role of the railways in uniting the country. He said that with the opening of the new line and the linkup of Kanyakumari and Kashmir, the country’s unity was being strengthened.

Advertising

Illegal infiltration

The government is greatly concerned over infiltration into Assam and some other areas in the Northeast. The infiltrators, essentially from Bangladesh, have crossed into India in thousands in the recent past. And they have got so mixed with the local population that authorities are finding it difficult to identify them. The cabinet’s political affairs committee, which discussed the matter the other day, noted “the gravity of the situation” and decided upon various steps to stop the people from crossing into India.

Real estate racket

The Income Tax intelligence authorities have unearthed a racket allegedly being operated by some promoters and brokers in the commercial and residential real estate business in the capital. A number of high officials of the Union Works and Housing ministry, the Delhi Development Authority and the local bodies are also suspected to be involved. The fraud came to light when the tax officials came across some suspicious entries in the accounts submitted by some multi-storeyed companies. The promoters had shown huge amounts as ‘’conversion charges” paid to an office under the UWH ministry. Conversion charges are paid to the government while converting a residential plot into a commercial one. Reliable revenue intelligence sources said that some promoters managed to get their plans cleared without paying those “charges”.