April 15, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Hostage Drama

Two-armed youth holding five persons hostage for nine hours in the South Avenue flat of Congress MP Dalbir Singh were overpowered by policemen in a swift 20-minute operation. The five hostages, including two former members of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, were freed. The youth have been identified as Ram Narayan Kumar and Kumaraswamy from Andhra Pradesh.

West Asia Strike

At least 10 countries in West Asia and millions of Muslims elsewhere observed a day’s strike to protest against the killing of two Palestinians near the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem by an Iraqi soldier. The strike was called by King Khaled of Saudi Arabia. An exception was South Yemen, where the Marxist government of President Ali Nasser Mohammed ordered a double-shift work day to raise money for the Palestinians.

Charan Relents

The Lok Dal chief Charan Singh will make a re-entry into politics on April 15, when he presides over the meeting of his party’s national executive convened especially for the May 19 “mini general elections”.

M S Returns Money

Celebrated Carnatic musician M S Subbulakshmi has decided to return the government a cheque of Rs 34,873 sent to her as remuneration for her inaugural concert at the Festival of India in London. In a letter to the chairman of the advisory committee of the festival, her husband T Sadasivam said, “it will be neither correct nor in keeping with our way of life to crave remuneration for a glorious service that Subbulakshmi was asked to render on behalf of our great nation”.